Aside from France you'd be hard pressed to find a team better equipped to win Euro 2020 than England.

Gareth Southgate has a vast assortment of riches at his disposal, particularly in attack and that's factoring in a couple of injury concerns having already lost their fourth wildcard right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold to injury.

The key is whether Southgate can find the right balance to get the best out of his options. Ibrahim Mustapha and Pete Sharland take a look.

How is the squad looking?

The main question ahead of the final squad announcement was whether Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold would be included having fallen out of favour with Southgate. In the end, he made the cut but was then ruled out following an injury . The issue now, therefore, is what happens at centre-back. Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is in the squad but he is struggling for fitness and may not make the first match.

The squad is looking healthy otherwise. In attack, England are the strongest they have been for years, while the young talent in the squad is certainly cause for excitement.

Manager

Gareth Southgate was not a "sexy choice" when he took over from Sam Allardyce but he won the hearts of the nation with his team's performance at the 2018 World Cup. However, since then England's play has generally deteriorated and now it is fair to say that Southgate is under real pressure going into this tournament.

The FA and the fans expect - the current crop of players are that good. If Southgate doesn't deliver a change could be made ahead of the 2022 World Cup, which, if reports are to be believed, the FA think England can win.

Star Player

Harry Kane is the undoubted star of this England team, fresh off winning the Premier League golden boot. Kane's future may be uncertain but his present is known, his goals will be the key for England in this tournament.

If Kane fires then England have a real chance to go far, there are few strikers in the world better than him right now.

Young Star

There is a great deal of hype surrounding the likes of Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka, Mason Mount and Jude Bellingham, but Jadon Sancho could really establish himself as one of the best young players in the world if given the opportunity at the tournament. The forward will be hoping to pick up where he left off for Dortmund in the Bundesliga, where once again he has had an impressive campaign in terms of goals and assists.

Surprise Player

Kalvin Phillips has just finished his first season playing top-flight football at Leeds United and has gone from strength to strength in his role in midfield. Because he doesn't play for one of the top clubs in the league, it's likely he might have gone under the radar for a lot of observers but Southgate seems to be a fan of the player and the Euros could see him announce himself to the world.

Expected tactics

Southgate edged England back towards the top of world football using a 3-4-3/3-4-2-1 formation in Russia. However recently he has been using more of a 4-3-3, perhaps a sign that he is more comfortable with his central defensive options. One benefit of the three-at-the-back system, though, is that it can get the best out of the wing-backs, one area where England are particularly strong.

Prediction

England have historically gone into tournaments believing they could win in all only to be left disappointed and embarrassed. It may sound like a cliché but this time could really be different!

After reaching the semis of the last World Cup, and the fact that they could end up playing at Wembley throughout the tournament, there is every expectation this talented group should at least match their achievements in Russia and even go one further and get to the final. At which point, who knows?

