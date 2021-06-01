Gareth Southgate has revealed that the players left out of his final England squad for the European Championship will be available for selection in pre-tournament friendlies.

The Three Lions boss whittled his initial 33-man provisional squad down to a final 26 for the tournament, with Jesse Lingard, James Ward-Prowse, Ben Godfrey, Aaron Ramsdale, Ollie Watkins and Ben White missing out.

Manchester United's Mason Greenwood withdrew from consideration earlier due to injury.

However, despite his omission, Southgate has revealed that Lingard is still likely feature in the warm-up match against Austria on Wednesday.

"It was very difficult to speak with Jesse who has given us so much," he said after confirming his squad. "Ward-Prowse, who has been my captain for the U21s and Ollie Watkins who has had a tremendous season.

"Those three, I gave them the option of going home if they wanted to, but they want to be part of the group and they’ll be involved in these two games.

"I think Jesse [Lingard] will probably start tomorrow. Their commitment is exemplary and their professionalism is brilliant.

The atmosphere around the camp has stayed very positive.

"We still have two friendlies and there have been plenty of examples over the years where there have been injuries that have ruled people out so there's still time for those guys, even though they're not in at this moment in time." he added.

After hosting the Austrians at the Riverside Stadium, England then face Romania in another friendly at the same venue on Sunday before their opening group stage fixture against Croatia a week later at Wembley.

