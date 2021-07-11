England suffered another miserable disappointment, but it is a rare thing that they can still come away from an international tournament with their pride intact. We look at their biggest moments.

Gareth Southgate defends taking the knee

Before the tournament, Southgate and his England squad discussed whether they wished to continue taking the knee or not. The way the manager reported it to the press, there was little debate and plenty of unity as the decision was made: they would continue to take the knee.

There should have been little surprise. The players and Southgate have been eloquent throughout the coronavirus pandemic about the oppression they are choosing to protest, and many of them have been supportive of similar causes before the blight of Covid-19. Given the hackles raised by the demonstrations, it would be little surprise if they continue to fight for what matters to them. It is not just Marcus Rashford or Raheem Sterling that speaks up - it is almost every player.

Before the tournament kicked off, one MP claimed he would not be watching because he objected to the gesture. Last year, some fans decided they would boo the spectacle. They looked silly before the team reached the final, and they look just as foolish now. While it is far from the most important reason to have done so, it is easy to credit that Southgate’s decision to back his manager has only strengthened the bond and loyalty within the side, and helped build the resilience they had to draw upon after conceding their first goal of the tournament against Denmark.

Sterling takes the knee Image credit: Getty Images

Raheem Sterling starts despite poor form

Another crucial decision was made before the tournament. One that has shown to be crucial to - in this universe at least, because there is at least one alternate reality where he has scored 63 own goals - getting England through to the final.

Sterling had endured more than enjoyed last season. Under Pep Guardiola he had lost his place as a first-choice forward at Manchester City, and he had been linked as a part-exchange offer for Harry Kane. Being rejected by the best manager in the world is one thing, but being put forward to play for Spurs is quite another.

Despite that, and despite the appeal of Jadon Sancho, Jack Grealish and Bukayo Saka, Southgate elected to retain his trust in Sterling as a partner for Kane, in a reverse Guardiola move. The 26-year-old has continued to improve throughout the tournament, forcing the penalty to send them through on in the semi final.

Tunnel chat gives Southgate a chance

After England’s disappointing struggle against Scotland, Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell made perhaps their most important contribution to the group stages - they went into the tunnel and had an electric moment of repartee with fellow Chelsea player Billy Gilmour. When the Scot later returned a positive coronavirus test, they were chuffed.

That forced Southgate to re-evaluate his options, and both Saka and Grealish were given a chance in the next game, against the Czech Republic. A win, and much more excitement, appeared to have convinced the manager that he could focus a little more on worrying the opposition and relying less on set pieces to break down a side. Without that suspension, Southgate could have continued to sleepwalk into conservatism.

Saka and Grealish started in unexpected circumstances Image credit: Getty Images

Muller’s miss

Thomas Muller might not actually appear to be much good at football, but the sheer weight of assists and goals proves that he is simply awkwardly and deceptively brilliant. The ageing Bayern Munich raumdeuter (is that still a word?) was part of the Germany side that fell to England in the knockout stages.

With England 1-0 up, and 81 minutes on the clock, England were not exactly holding on by the skin of their gnashers, but they were ripe for a setback. It looked inevitable when Muller was through on goal and only had to slip the ball past Jordan Pickford, but he sent his effort wide. England were relieved, Germany broken, and they then doubled their advantage before the end of the game.

Maguire returns to fitness

Harry Maguire’s reputation is one that is burnished most by his absence. He gets to loose balls at the right time, he looks anguished, and occasionally he ambles forward. But in terms of demonstrable, instructive excellence, he does not have the grace of Rio Ferdinand or the last-ditch decisiveness of John Terry. But without him United could not get over the line against Villarreal in the Europa League final, and as he recovered from injury the brittle John Stones did not look quite so comfortable with Tyrone Mings.

It was not clear if either Maguire or Jordan Henderson would really be ready - too many England players have been tried when half-fit before, and it has never worked - but both of them have demonstrated their importance to the side, and Southgate’s good judgement.

Harry Maguire Image credit: Getty Images

Luke Shaw and Kieran Tripper working together

Southgate announced himself on Sunday as nothing short of a tactical genius, a mixture of Pep Guardiola, Marcelo Bielsa and Cesar Luis Menotti when he picked both Luke Shaw and Kieran Trippier as his wing-backs. The pair of them advanced up the pitch, swapping passes, and opening up the space down the flanks of the Italy defence. Without that change then England would not have had room for Shaw's early strike.

Penalties too much for England again

Southgate had planned for penalties, bringing on Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford with just a couple of minutes remaining. It was clearly a strategy that had been decided in anticipation of this kind of finale, and to that end it should be appraised.

First of all, we should remember that this England team have not been cowed. They might have been distracted by pressure at this key moment, but they certainly weren't crushed by it. Jadon Sancho, Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford all missed their penalties while older players around them did what they needed to do. The two leaders, Harry Kane and Harry Maguire, put their penalties away and the attention switched to the youngsters. All of them failed, in a bried and discrete way.

Perhaps the biggest lesson is this: England once again failed to control a game. From the moment they scored they were on the back foot, looking to hold on rather than trying to dominate. This was far from a great Italy team, and Southgate might have found a reward by being more aggressive. Whatever. This is simply how finals go sometimes, and even if there were failures, this is no disaster.

