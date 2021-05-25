08:25 - Hope for TAA?

Of course, one of the big storylines we will be following today concerns Trent Alexander-Arnold's inclusion in the squad. He was left out of Southgate's last England squad in March.

The Telegraph reports the 22-year-old will be named in the provisional squad announced today. However, Southgate still seems to favour other options at right back.

08:15 - Who will be in the squad?

So as already mentioned, it was confirmed last night that Southgate will name an extended squad today before whittling it down to 26 players on June 1.

It hasn't been confirmed just how many players will be in that provisional squad today, but it would appear Southgate is giving himself as long as possible to make some difficult decisions on Harry Maguire and those Chelsea and Manchester City players involved in the Champions League final.

Good morning!

England manager Gareth Southgate will name a 30-strong provisional squad including Trent Alexander-Arnold for Euro 2020 as he looks to account for a number of injury worries, according to reports. Follow all the live updates with Graham Ruthven.

The FA did not confirm the size of the squad Southgate is likely to name, but it was widely reported that the squad will be of 30 players.

The belief is that the England manager’s decision is an attempt to allow Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson to prove their fitness. Southgate will then reduce the squad to 26 on June 1.

The England squad is expected to be announced at 1pm UK time with Southgate to hold a press conference at 2pm.

