Manchester United and England have confirmed that forward Mason Greenwood has withdrawn from the national squad due to “an underlying issue.”

Greenwood, 19, was part of Gareth Southgate’s preliminary 33-man squad that was due to be cut down today.

Now the United forward will spend the summer rehabilitating ahead of the new Premier League season.

His withdrawal opens the door for Ollie Watkins or Bukayo Saka, players who might have otherwise missed out.

Moments later there were widespread reports that West Ham forward Jesse Lingard will miss out.

Southgate is expected to announce the squad around 17:00 BST, a push back from the initial time of 15:00.

Manchester United statement in full

Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood has withdrawn from the provisional England Euro 2020 squad, in order to recover fully from an underlying injury that also kept him out of the Under-21 European Championship in March.

Mason’s club appearances were managed carefully to maintain his availability through the intensive 2020/21 Premier League and Europa League schedules.

But a further spell of tournament football would not be beneficial and Mason will remain at Manchester United to recuperate and prepare for pre-season training.

