England manager Gareth Southgate has to name his England squad today.

He now has to cut six names from his preliminary 33-man squad, down by one already after Mason Greenwood withdrew with injury.

And despite an initial press conference being scheduled for 15:00 BST we are now expecting an announcement a bit later than that.

Clearly Southgate is unsure of his squad still, and he reportedly wants one more training session to help him make his decision.

For the time being, these are the latest rumours surrounding who is in and who is out of the England squad?

Trent Alexander Arnold in or out?

Undoubtedly the biggest decision facing Southgate is whether or not to take Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

He is up against Reece James (who just won the Champions League), Kieran Trippier (who just won La Liga) and Kyle Walker (who just won the Premier League).

There had been speculation that Alexander-Arnold would miss out but now a few news outlets are suggesting Southgate may take all four. They point to quotes from Southgate that he can use some of them in different positions. Walker and James can also play as the right sided centre-back in a back three whilst James and Alexander-Arnold can play in midfield.

At the same time others, including ESPN, are saying that he will not be taken.

Mason Greenwood withdraws, Lingard out

One decision has been taken out of Southgate's hands with Mason Greenwood withdrawing through injury.

That was quickly followed by various reports that West Ham forward Jesse Lingard is out.

James Ward-Prowse out

One player who looks set to miss out is Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse. The Athletic report that despite an excellent season Ward-Prowse will not be selected.

The suggestion from David Ornstein is that Southgate will look to utilise players from teams who finished nearer the top of the Premier League.

Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson expected to be fit

One of the primary reasons Southgate has waited until the very last minute is to give two of his most important players, Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson, as much time as possible to be fit for the tournament.

Various reports are suggesting that the delay has paid off, with both set to be included. There are concerns over Maguire in particular but the Manchester United skipper should be good to go.

If Maguire does make it then it is highly likely then three of Ben White, Ben Godfrey, Conor Coady and Tyrone Mings will end up missing out.

Bukayo Saka out?

The Sun report that Arsenal youngster Saka will be one who misses out. Saka had a relatively quiet end to the season and there are reports that this tournament will come too soon for him.

