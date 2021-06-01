Gareth Southgate has finalised his England squad for the rescheduled Euro 2020 tournament this summer.

The Three Lions boss initially named a provisional squad of 33 but whittled the group down to the 26 permitted by today’s deadline with seven players missing out.

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood withdrew from consideration earlier in the day with his club stating the 19-year-old was suffering from an ‘underlying injury’

The remaining six players left out were Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, Everton's Ben Godfrey, West Ham's Jesse Lingard, Ben White of Brighton, Southampton's James Ward-Prowse and Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins.

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold had been widely reported to also be missing the final cut, however, Southgate appears to have had a late change of heart with the right-back one of four players in his position included.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Manchester United), Sam Johnstone (West Brom), Jordan Pickford (Everton)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolves), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool),, Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Declan Rice (West Ham)

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Phil Foden (Man City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Man City).

