England will play rescheduled friendlies against Austria and Romania in June, to prepare for the Euro 2020 tournament.

The Austrian friendly will be held on June 2, while Romania will play England four days later.

"As we continue to work with the Government to get fans back into stadiums as soon as is safe to do so, any ticketing arrangements will be communicated to supporters when relevant," the FA said.

The postponed European championship runs from June 11 to July 11.

Gareth Southgate’s England side face Croatia, Scotland and Czech Republic in Group D. Austria are in Group C with Ukraine, Netherlands and North Macedonia. Romania failed to qualify.

