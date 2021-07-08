Peter Schmeichel believes referee Danny Makkelie made a ‘really big mistake’ awarding England a penalty in extra-time against Denmark at Euro 2020.

Kane’s effort was saved from Schmeichel’s son in goal, but the striker converted the rebound and England would hold out to book their place in the Euro 2020 final.

Denmark and Manchester United legend Schmeichel was not happy with the penalty decision and insisted it wasn’t the right call.

“He made a really big mistake on the penalty and this will be debated for a long, long time,” he told beIN Sports.

It's a hard one to take because it's not a penalty. I would have been much more relaxed and acceptable if they had scored one of the many chances that they created but unfortunately the referee made a big mistake in my opinion.

“I know in your opinion (points at other pundits in the studio) and everyone's opinion, my phone has not stopped going off, everyone else is saying it's not a penalty so I'm quite sure that I'm [right in saying that].”

Denmark’s head coach Kasper Hjulmand was also furious with the penalty decision, saying it was a bitter pill to swallow after his side’s performance.

The Danes got themselves in front in the game before an own goal pegged them back and Hjulmand insisted it wasn't a penalty.

“We're just very disappointed that we were so close to the final," Hjulmand said.

“We're disappointed it was decided that way. It was a penalty that shouldn't have been a penalty, and that annoys me right now. We're disappointed, we're very disappointed.

“It's one thing to lose a game, that happens, but losing this way is just a disappointment, because these guys have fought a lot.

“It's bitter; I think we have to digest this before we can describe these feelings, but it's a bitter way to leave a tournament.”

