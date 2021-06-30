Alan Shearer insists Bukayo Saka has been England’s best player at Euro 2020 after an epic win over Germany in the last-16.

England will face Ukraine in the quarter-finals after ending a 55-year long knockout football voodoo against the Germans , with Saka again impressing for Gareth Southgate’s side.

Saka has forced his way into the England team and Shearer believes the Arsenal star can count himself as the in-form player for his country at Euro 2020.

"England need more players like that. He’s been so brave, when someone’s marking him tightly he still wants the ball,” Shearer told the BBC.

"I think he’s been our best player."

Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane got the goals for England, with Jack Grealish impressing from the bench, but Rio Ferdinand agreed with Shearer that Saka was the stand-out star.

"He’s got no qualms about roaming about, what is great about him he has confidence to drive forward and draw fouls," Ferdinand said.

He’s got that unpredictability, one thing you do know he is willing to turn defence into attack.

On paper, England have an easier run to the final at Wembley than the likes of Italy, Belgium or Spain.

But Shearer is convinced the Three Lions will never have a better chance to win the European Championships.

"If you could have picked something like that [draw] then you would have,” he said.

"As I said before the game there's a lot of talk saying we can't finish top because we might play France or Portugal or whoever.

"We've beaten Germany and we've done it in an impressive way today.

"The draw is decent I would say. England will never ever, ever have a better opportunity of winning the Euros than this opportunity now.

"They're at Wembley, I know they go away for the next game but if they're lucky enough to get to a final that would have been six games at Wembley and you can't ask for any more than that with an atmosphere like this."

England will be favourties when they take on Ukraine in Rome on Saturday and it will be the first game Southgate’s side have played away from home at Euro 2020.

The Swedes were reduced to ten-men after a cagey 90 minutes with Artem Dovbyk coming off the bench to score a stoppage time winner.

