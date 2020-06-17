Euro 2020: All fixtures including play-offs confirmed

The play-offs for Euro 2020 will be played in October and November 2020, UEFA said on Wednesday, also confirming the match schedule for the re-arranged tournament.

Scotland are at home to Israel while Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland face trips to Bosnia-Herzegovina and Slovakia respectively in October.

Should all win, Scotland will play Serbia or Norway and Northern Ireland will face the Republic in Belfast for a spot in the finals.

The main tournament will now take place from 11 June to 11 July 2021 after the revised dates were approved by the UEFA Executive Committee. Euro 2020 was postponed in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“The national team football windows of October and November 2020 will now feature triple-headers instead of double-headers, thus allowing the postponed European Qualifiers Play-Offs to be rescheduled at the beginning of the respective windows, on 8 October and 12 November,” read a statement on UEFA’s website.

UEFA also added that all original 12 host cities remained confirmed venues for the summer of 2021, providing an updated match schedule.

THE DRAW

Group A (Rome/Baku): Turkey, Italy (hosts), Wales, Switzerland

Group B (Copenhagen/St Petersburg): Denmark (hosts), Finland, Belgium, Russia (hosts)

Group C (Amsterdam/Bucharest): Netherlands (hosts), Ukraine, Austria, Play-off winner D or A

Group D (London/Glasgow): England (hosts), Croatia, Play-off winner C, Czech Republic

Group E (Bilbao/Dublin): Spain (hosts), Sweden, Poland, Play-off winner B

Group F (Munich/Budapest): Play-off winner A or D, Portugal (holders), France, Germany (hosts)

GROUP STAGE

Friday 11 June

Group A: Turkey v Italy (21:00, Rome)

Saturday 12 June

Group A: Wales v Switzerland (15:00, Baku)

Group B: Denmark v Finland (18:00, Copenhagen)

Group B: Belgium v Russia (21:00, St Petersburg)

Sunday 13 June

Group D: England v Croatia (15:00, London)

Group C: Austria v Play-off winner D or A (18:00, Bucharest)

Group C: Netherlands v Ukraine (21:00, Amsterdam)

Monday 14 June

Group D: Play-off winner C v Czech Republic (15:00, Glasgow)

Group E: Poland v Play-off winner B (18:00, Dublin)

Group E: Spain v Sweden (21:00, Bilbao)

Tuesday 15 June

Group F: Play-off winner A or D v Portugal (18:00, Budapest)

Group F: France v Germany (21:00, Munich)

Wednesday 16 June

Group B: Finland v Russia (15:00, St Petersburg)

Group A: Turkey v Wales (18:00, Baku)

Group A: Italy v Switzerland (21:00, Rome)

Thursday 17 June

Group C: Ukraine v Play-off winner D or A (15:00, Bucharest)

Group B: Denmark v Belgium (18:00, Copenhagen)

Group C: Netherlands v Austria (21:00, Amsterdam)

Friday 18 June

Group E: Sweden v Play-off winner B (15:00, Dublin)

Group D: Croatia v Czech Republic (18:00, Glasgow)

Group D: England v Play-off winner C (21:00, London)

Saturday 19 June

Group F: Play-off winner A or D v France (15:00, Budapest)

Group F: Portugal v Germany (18:00, Munich)

Group E: Spain v Poland (21:00, Bilbao)

Sunday 20 June

Group A: Italy v Wales (18:00, Rome)

Group A: Switzerland v Turkey (18:00, Baku)

Monday 21 June

Group C: Play-off winner D or A v Netherlands (18:00, Amsterdam)

Group C: Ukraine v Austria (18:00, Bucharest)

Group B: Russia v Denmark (21:00, Copenhagen)

Group B: Finland v Belgium (21:00, St Petersburg)

Tuesday 22 June

Group D: Czech Republic v England (21:00, London)

Group D: Croatia v Play-off winner C (21:00, Glasgow)

Wednesday 23 June

Group E: Play-off winner B v Spain (18:00, Bilbao)

Group E: Sweden v Poland (18:00, Dublin)

Group F: Germany v Play-off winner A or D (21:00, Munich)

Group F: Portugal v France (21:00, Budapest)

The top two in each group plus four best third-placed teams go through.

