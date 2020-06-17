Football
Euro 2020

Euro 2020: All fixtures including play-offs confirmed

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Euro 2020 trophy

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

The play-offs for Euro 2020 will be played in October and November 2020, UEFA said on Wednesday, also confirming the match schedule for the re-arranged tournament.

Scotland are at home to Israel while Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland face trips to Bosnia-Herzegovina and Slovakia respectively in October.

Should all win, Scotland will play Serbia or Norway and Northern Ireland will face the Republic in Belfast for a spot in the finals.

Euro 2020

UEFA chief Ceferin optimistic about Euros going ahead next year

21/05/2020 AT 13:11

The main tournament will now take place from 11 June to 11 July 2021 after the revised dates were approved by the UEFA Executive Committee. Euro 2020 was postponed in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“The national team football windows of October and November 2020 will now feature triple-headers instead of double-headers, thus allowing the postponed European Qualifiers Play-Offs to be rescheduled at the beginning of the respective windows, on 8 October and 12 November,” read a statement on UEFA’s website.

UEFA also added that all original 12 host cities remained confirmed venues for the summer of 2021, providing an updated match schedule.

"The revised dates were approved by the UEFA Executive Committee on 17 June, with the tournament now taking place from 11 June to 11 July 2021. UEFA EURO 2020 was postponed in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak," read a statement on UEFA's website.

THE DRAW

Group A (Rome/Baku): Turkey, Italy (hosts), Wales, Switzerland

Group B (Copenhagen/St Petersburg): Denmark (hosts), Finland, Belgium, Russia (hosts)

Group C (Amsterdam/Bucharest): Netherlands (hosts), Ukraine, Austria, Play-off winner D or A

Group D (London/Glasgow): England (hosts), Croatia, Play-off winner C, Czech Republic

Group E (Bilbao/Dublin): Spain (hosts), Sweden, Poland, Play-off winner B

Group F (Munich/Budapest): Play-off winner A or D, Portugal (holders), France, Germany (hosts)

GROUP STAGE

Friday 11 June

Group A: Turkey v Italy (21:00, Rome)

Saturday 12 June

  • Group A: Wales v Switzerland (15:00, Baku)
  • Group B: Denmark v Finland (18:00, Copenhagen)
  • Group B: Belgium v Russia (21:00, St Petersburg)

Sunday 13 June

  • Group D: England v Croatia (15:00, London)
  • Group C: Austria v Play-off winner D or A (18:00, Bucharest)
  • Group C: Netherlands v Ukraine (21:00, Amsterdam)

Monday 14 June

  • Group D: Play-off winner C v Czech Republic (15:00, Glasgow)
  • Group E: Poland v Play-off winner B (18:00, Dublin)
  • Group E: Spain v Sweden (21:00, Bilbao)

Tuesday 15 June

  • Group F: Play-off winner A or D v Portugal (18:00, Budapest)
  • Group F: France v Germany (21:00, Munich)

Wednesday 16 June

  • Group B: Finland v Russia (15:00, St Petersburg)
  • Group A: Turkey v Wales (18:00, Baku)
  • Group A: Italy v Switzerland (21:00, Rome)

Thursday 17 June

  • Group C: Ukraine v Play-off winner D or A (15:00, Bucharest)
  • Group B: Denmark v Belgium (18:00, Copenhagen)
  • Group C: Netherlands v Austria (21:00, Amsterdam)

Friday 18 June

  • Group E: Sweden v Play-off winner B (15:00, Dublin)
  • Group D: Croatia v Czech Republic (18:00, Glasgow)
  • Group D: England v Play-off winner C (21:00, London)

Saturday 19 June

  • Group F: Play-off winner A or D v France (15:00, Budapest)
  • Group F: Portugal v Germany (18:00, Munich)
  • Group E: Spain v Poland (21:00, Bilbao)

Sunday 20 June

  • Group A: Italy v Wales (18:00, Rome)
  • Group A: Switzerland v Turkey (18:00, Baku)

Monday 21 June

  • Group C: Play-off winner D or A v Netherlands (18:00, Amsterdam)
  • Group C: Ukraine v Austria (18:00, Bucharest)
  • Group B: Russia v Denmark (21:00, Copenhagen)
  • Group B: Finland v Belgium (21:00, St Petersburg)

Tuesday 22 June

  • Group D: Czech Republic v England (21:00, London)
  • Group D: Croatia v Play-off winner C (21:00, Glasgow)

Wednesday 23 June

  • Group E: Play-off winner B v Spain (18:00, Bilbao)
  • Group E: Sweden v Poland (18:00, Dublin)
  • Group F: Germany v Play-off winner A or D (21:00, Munich)
  • Group F: Portugal v France (21:00, Budapest)

The top two in each group plus four best third-placed teams go through.

Euro 2020

Who will be the surprise package at Euro 2020… when it finally happens?

01/05/2020 AT 13:27
Play Icon
Euro 2020

The four dark horses of Euro 2020

01/05/2020 AT 13:16
Related Topics
FootballEuro 2020
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Jo returns to Corinthians for third spell

9 MINUTES AGO
Football

UEFA praises players for taking political stance

17 MINUTES AGO
Football

Online bookmaker Betway ends betting on soccer transfers

32 MINUTES AGO
Football

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg stripped of Southampton captaincy, James Ward-Prowse takes over

AN HOUR AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Premier League

Marcus Rashford after successful campaign to continue free meal scheme: ‘It's a proud moment’

00:00:57
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Carlo Ancelotti wants Thiago Silva at Everton plus one more PSG player - Euro Papers

00:01:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

‘What on earth is going on?’ – Rashford campaign highlights major issues

00:01:52
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Bayern make Real Madrid ace 'galactic' offer – Euro Papers

00:01:26
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Bayern make Real Madrid ace 'galactic' offer – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Europe waits as Inter desperately try to keep wonderkid - Euro Papers

15/06/2020 AT 11:21
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Haaland scores dramatic stoppage-time winner for Dortmund

14/06/2020 AT 21:47
Play Icon
Premier League

Aguero scores on 300th City appearance in dismantling of Cardiff

22/09/2018 AT 15:14
Equestrian

The CSI 4* of Milan cancelled due to a lack of funding

14/09/2017 AT 14:01
Formula 1

Mercedes extends Bottas deal for 2018

13/09/2017 AT 11:41
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Incredible point at the Adria Tour as Thiem concludes with a tweener against Krajinovic

14/06/2020 AT 20:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

14/06/2020 AT 18:03
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Ball kid wins point against Djokovic with delightful drop shot at Adria Tour

13/06/2020 AT 15:25
Play Icon
Champions League

Fellaini stars as United beat FC Basel on return to top table

12/09/2017 AT 17:07
Premier League

Liverpool to appeal length of Mane ban

11/09/2017 AT 16:57
Football

Spurs are on the way to Wembley... but they're carrying Chelsea on their coattails

27/03/2017 AT 09:04
View more

What's On

Previous articleUEFA chief Ceferin optimistic about Euros going ahead next year
Next articlePierre-Emile Hojbjerg stripped of Southampton captaincy, James Ward-Prowse takes over