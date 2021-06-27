Roy Keane insists Cristiano Ronaldo will be fuming with 'imposter' Joao Felix after Portugal’s exit from Euro 2020.

Belgium dumped the reigning champions out of the tournament thanks to a superb strike from Thorgan Hazard in the last-16 tie.

Portugal launched a late assault to force extra-time, with Thibaut Courtois forced into several fine saves, including a strike from Ronaldo.

Courtois also saved a powerful header from Ruben Dias with Portugal mustering an astonishing 23 shots in total. That is the most shots a team has produced at Euro 2020 without scoring.

Keane was hugely critical of Portugal’s efforts in front of goal and singled out 21-year-old Felix for a particularly scathing assestment.

“He’s an imposter,” Keane said of Felix. “He comes on, hit the target. what is he, £100 million?

If I was Ronaldo I’d be going after him in the dressing room. Shocking.

Felix came on in the second half with Portugal chasing an equaliser with Raphael Guerreiro going closest by rattling the post, but Belgium held out brilliantly to book their place in the quarter-finals.

Italy await Belgium in the next round, but the number one ranked side in the world could be without key players for the game.

Kevin de Bruyne was forced off the pitch with an ankle injury and cut a nervous figure on the touchline as he urged his team on.

Eden Hazard too went off with what appeared to be a hamstring injury late in the win over Portugal and both players are doubts for the next match.

'It's a special game' - Henderson on Germany clash

Belgium defender Thomas Vermaelen was full of praise for his side's grit after the game, but admitted they were lucky not to conceded to Portugal.

"In the first half we were playing high and putting pressure on Portugal, but looking at that second half, we are lucky to win," he said.

"Portugal made it really hard for us. We had to really stay focused. It has cost us a lot of energy, but we have some time to recover and now we are looking forward to the game against Italy."

