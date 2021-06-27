Thorgan Hazard's 20-yard swerving drive proved enough to send Belgium through to the quarter-final at the expense of defending champions Portugal.

It is likely Belgium will have to play Italy in the last eight without star-man Kevin De Bruyne who left the field just after half time after suffering an ankle injury just before the break.

Just prior to De Bruyne's ill-fortune, the less-heralded Hazard lightened up a drab first half when he came in from the left flank and, given space, let loose with an effort with the outside of his boot which deceived Rui Patricio in the flight.

Portugal piled on the pressure in the closing stages, coming closest to scoring Raphael Guerreiro shot against the post with seven minutes remaining.

Man of the match - Thorgan Hazard (Belgium)

Seen mainly as an after thought for club and country, with the hardest brother to be compared to since Jack Charlton, this was the Borussia Dortmund midfielder's moment to shine.

In a game without a real star performer, Eden's younger brother worked tirelessly in up and down the left flank helping his side to snuff out much danger on Portugal's right wing.

While it is possible to question Rui Patricio for getting beaten by an effort which was far from the corner of the net, Hazard's effort was fantastic and shone on a night where there was not enough quality to match the stars on show.

Player ratings:

Belgium: Courtois 7; Alderweireld 7, Vertonghen 7, Vermaelen 7; Meunier 7, Tielemans 6, Witsel 7, T. Hazard 8*; De Bruyne 6, E. Hazard 7, Lukaku 5.

Subs: Mertens 6, Carrasco 6, Dendoncker 6.

Portugal: Patricio 5; Dalot 6, Dias 7, Pepe 6, Guerreiro 7; Moutinho 6, Palhinha 6, Sanches 7; Bernardo 6, Diogo Jota 5, Ronaldo 7.

Subs: Felix 6, Fernandes 5, Silva 6, Pereira 6, Oliveira 6.

Match highlights:

43' GOAL! That came from nowhere. Hazard - the other Hazard, Thorgan, smashed a rocket drive from outside the left hand side of the penalty area. Swerving shot with the outside of his right foot baffled Rui Patricio.

82' Dias meets Fernandes' cross with a fierce header but Courtois parries away from danger. Anywhere else in the goal but straight at the keeper and that is a goal.

83' Guerreiro hits the post with a low drive from the edge of the box that had Courtois beaten. It came after a deep cross for Ronaldo was half-cleared.

88' This time Ronaldo flicks on and the sliding Silva at the far post is so close to squeezing the ball past Courtois.

Key stat:

