Romelu Lukaku opened the scoring for Belgium against Russia and promptly dedicated his goal to stricken Inter team-mate Christian Eriksen.

Eriksen is awake in hospital after the shocking moment which saw him collapse on the pitch and require resuscitation during Denmark’s game against Finland.

The game later resumed, but the scenes sent shockwaves through football.

Lukaku, who plays alongside Eriksen in Serie A, grabbed the camera and said: “Chris, Chris, I love you” when putting Belgium ahead in their group game.

