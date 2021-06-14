The Inter Milan playmaker collapsed on the pitch in the Group B clash with Finland and required cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), before medical staff used a defibrillator to revive him. Eriksen has been undergoing tests in a Copenhagen hospital and is said to be in a stable condition.

His representative, Martin Schoots, spoke to the midfielder the following day, and was surprised to hear he was in such an upbeat frame of mind.

"He joked, he was in a good mood, I found him fine,” he told Gazetta Dello Sport on Sunday.

We all want to understand what happened to him, he wants to do it too: the doctors are carrying out in-depth examinations, it will take time.

"He was happy because he understood how much love is around. Messages have reached him from all over the world. And he was particularly impressed by those of the Inter world: not only the teammates he heard through the chat, but also the fans. Christian doesn't give up.

"He and his family want (to give) their thanks to everyone.

'His pulse stopped' - Denmark team doctor explains Eriksen on-pitch CPR

"He will remain under observation, perhaps even on Tuesday. But in any case he wants to cheer on his team-mates against Belgium.

He worried about us. He asked us: ‘How are you? I think you are in worse shape than me! I would now be ready to train’.

Denmark’s team doctor Morten Boesen had already admitted that he was not sure “how close we were to losing” Eriksen but confirmed that at one stage, following the cardiac arrest “he was gone”. He also said that so far, all tests have come back “normal”.

The game eventually resumed, with Finland winning 1-0 on their tournament debut, but the decision to finish the match less than two hours after it was suspended was heavily criticised, not least by former Denmark goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel.

Players from both sides contributed to that decision, but Denmark boss Kasper Hjulmand has since admitted they should have waited to complete the fixture on Sunday instead.

