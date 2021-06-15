Christian Eriksen says he is feeling "okay" and thanks supporters after he collapsed on the pitch during Denmark's Euro 2020 opener against Finland on Saturday.

Eriksen is said to be in a stable condition.

Now, Eriksen has spoken publically for the first time since the horrific incident.

"Hello everyone, big thanks for your sweet and amazing greetings and messages from all around the world," he wrote in a message published on the Denmark National Team's Twitter account.

"It means a lot to me and my family. I'm fine - under the circumstances. I still have to go through some examinations at the hospital, but I feel okay.

"Now, I will cheer on the boys on the Denmark team in the next matches. Play for all of Denmark."

His son and the national team's number one goalkeeper Kasper says the horrible moment could spur the team on to great things this tournament despite the opening day loss.

"We're still in the tournament," the Leicester City player said.

"Now we have to try to see if we can win this and do it for Christian and do it for all the fans who sat with us and were just as powerless in the situation as we were.

"I have no doubt that this team has the unity, the strength to be able to come together and go out and do something special."

Denmark next face Belgium on Thursday.

