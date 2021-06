Football

Euro 2020 - Cristiano Ronaldo was in mischievous mood as he replaces UEFA’s sponsor drink with water!

Cristiano Ronaldo was in a mischievous mood as he faced the media ahead of Portugal's Group F opener against Hungary. The 36-year-old knows a thing or two about sponsorship deals but was happy to leave UEFA's deal with a famous fizzy drink hanging out to dry...

00:00:23, 6 minutes ago