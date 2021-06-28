Spain are through to the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 after winning a breathless match with Croatia 5-3 after extra time.

It was Spain who started the better of the two, missing two simple chances in the first twenty minutes before Unai Simon then miscontrolled a back pass and watched it trickle into the net to give Croatia a shock lead. Pablo Sarabia later drew Spain level with a high shot into the net five minutes before half time.

It was the Spanish that gradually took over the match and added two more in the second half through Cesar Azpilicueta and Ferran Torres. With five minutes remaining Mislav Orsic scrambled in Croatia’s second, before a sensational late header from Mario Palasic took the match to extra time.

Euro 2020 Croatia's Perisic to miss Spain game after testing positive for Covid-19 YESTERDAY AT 09:33

Andrej Kramaric then missed a gift chance to put Croatia ahead, before substitute Dani Olmo set up Alvaro Morata and then Mikel Oyarzabal for two quick goals in the first period of extra time. Croatia ran out of steam in the final 15 minutes, and Spain hung on to see out a European Championship classic.

Spain will now travel to St Petersburg for a quarter-final on Friday against either France or Switzerland.

More to follow....

Euro 2020 Euro 2020 - Does a lopsided draw enhance or devalue the competition? 24/06/2021 AT 17:29