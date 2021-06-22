A much-improved, much better-balanced England sealed top spot in Group D in with a solid performance against the Czech Republic, who drop down to third following Croatia's win over Scotland.

England now remain at Wembley and will play the runner-up in Group F, which could be any of Portugal, France, Germany or Hungary.

England began at a decent tempo and ought to have taken the lead on two minutes when Raheem Sterling lifted Luke Shaw’s fine pass over Tomas Vaclik only to see the ball come back off the post. But he made no mistake on 12 minutes, heading home at the back after good work from Jack Grealish and Bukayo Saka.

The less said about the second half the better, both sides slowing down and relatively happy with their lots. Though they were dour tonight, the Czech Republic have a chance against whoever they may meet next, and England have the ability to beat any team on a good day. And they're going to need one - the likelihood is that meet Germany, Portugal or France next.

TALKING POINT

Before England met Croatia, Gareth Southgate was asked about the XI he’d picked – one without many surprises but which no one predicted. Sagely, he noted that if you win, people say you picked the right team, and if you lose people say you picked the wrong team - when the reality is significantly more nuanced.



After his team’s performance tonight, he has some questions to ask of himself. Mason Mount will be available for the last-16 tie and is proven at the highest level, but might Jack Grealish be a better fit for this team? Similarly, might Bukayo Saka – a brilliant player, but not as brilliant a player as Phil Foden – still be a better right-wing option?



Clearly, Southgate is wedded to playing two holding midfielders, so debating which of them might drop out for a knockout tie, after both started in a match England could afford to lose, is a waste of time. Likewise, Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling aren’t getting left out now, so Southgate must answer to further questions: should he tailor his team to the particular opponent? And was the key aspect of tonight’s performance the blend he picked, or the particular circumstances of the game?



MAN OF THE MATCH

Harry Maguire (England) Solid in defence, and his ability with the ball gave his team better tempo.



