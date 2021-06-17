The imperious Kevin De Bruyne was introduced from the bench at half-time and transformed the game, scoring the winner after registering an assist as Belgium came from behind to beat Denmark to progress to the last-16 on an emotionally-charged night in Copenhagen.

Yussuf Poulson scored the second quickest goal in European Championships history to give Denmark the lead with just 99 seconds on the clock after Jason Denayer - one of two changes in Belgium's starting XI - gave the ball away with a loose pass out of defence.

In a poignant moment, Belgium kicked the ball out of play in the 10th minute in tribute to Christian Eriksen - who had to be resuscitated on the pitch after suffering a cardiac arrest in the first half of the 1-0 defeat to Finland on Saturday - with the entire stadium filling the air with loud applause.

Roared on by 25,000 Danish supporters, Age Hareide's side played with real intensity, creating a host of chances in the first half but unable to build on their narrow lead.

De Bruyne was introduced at the start of the second half, making his first appearance since fracturing his nose and eye socket in the Champions League final, and he made an immediate impact, setting up Thorgan Hazard for the equaliser nine minutes after the restart following good work by Romelu Lukaku.

With the momentum now behind them, Roberto Martinez brought on Eden Hazard and he too registered an assist, teeing up De Bruyne for the winner some 15 minutes later when the Manchester City star lashed a sublime shot home from 25 yards beating Kasper Schmeichel at his near post.

Martin Braithwaite agonisingly struck the woodwork with a superb header for Denmark in the late stages as they rallied, but that's as close as they came to an equaliser. Pointless after two games, their exit looks inevitable, but after all they've been through, the nation of Denmark will leave with their heads held high.

