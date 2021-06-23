Jose Mourinho blasted England’s ‘dramatically bad’ corner delivery in the win over the Czech Republic.

Luke Shaw kept his place after the draw with Scotland, but Mourinho – who coached Shaw while in charge at Manchester United – was unimpressed with the full-back’s efforts on set-pieces.

“The negative thing I would say is once more they were very poor on attacking corners,” Mourinho said on talkSPORT

The service was dramatically bad. They have so many good players to attack corners. The crosses are not passing the first man.

“Luke Shaw, in my opinion, very good tonight but very poor on the corner. Phillips, the same.

“England has great power at this level and going to knockouts, one corner can decide a game.”

Positives for England was the injury comeback of Harry Maguire, who played his first game of Euro 2020 after a lengthy absence due to an ankle problem.

Maguire will be expected to keep hold of his place ahead of Tyrone Mings for the last-16 clash but Mourinho thinks Southgate could switch to three at the back if Germany finish runners-up in Group F.

“I keep saying when you have an option to take 26 players, you have to risk, gamble and take an injured player if the player deserves that,” he said. “Maguire is one of those players.

He was confident, he was stable, he was intelligent, read the game well, and has a good partnership with [John] Stones.

“[Tyrone] Mings is doing a fantastic job, you could feel he was happy to come in for ten or 15 minutes, he is a team player.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if the next game is against Germany, the way they play with three at the back – I wouldn’t be surprised if England went with Stones, Maguire and Mings at the back.”

Group F will be decided on Wednesday night, with Germany, Portugal, France and Hungary all in the running to finish second.

