The Euro 2020 game between Denmark and Belgium was paused on ten minutes as both sets of players, the match officials, and the whole crowd participated in a minute of applause for Christian Eriksen.

The number ten is Christian Eriksen’s shirt number for his country, and the 29-year-old was expected to be watching the game from hospital as he continues his recovery from the cardiac arrest he suffered on Saturday during the game against Finland.

The gesture began when Thursday’s opponents Belgium kicked the ball out of play, creating a stoppage in which the applause could take place.

“As you can imagine, the uncertainty that we had when the incident happened, that was a really tough moment, a tough moment for any player that was watching the game, a tough moment for players who have been sharing dressing rooms with Christian,” Belgium manager Roberto Martinez said.

“Then from that point on, once you get the good news that Christian reacted positively, that he was talking, that he was in hospital, now it’s almost a celebration.

“You’re going to have a full capacity crowd – this is about a celebration in football and for Christian.”

Ein überdimensionales Trikot von Christian Eriksen wird vor dem EM-Spiel von Dänemark gegen Belgien auf dem Spielfeld präsentiert Image credit: Getty Images

A minute of applause wasn’t the only tribute to Eriksen on the day, with fans displaying countless banners about the Denmark captain and Uefa unfurling a gigantic Eriksen shirt on the pitch prior to kick-off.

