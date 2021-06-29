England are through to the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 after securing a late 2-0 victory over Germany at Wembley.

Germany had control of the game for the majority of a tight first half and created a chance for Timo Werner that was well saved by Jordan Pickford. England came back into the game towards the end of the half, and Harry Kane almost rounded Manuel Neuer to score but was denied by Mats Hummels.

In an even tighter second half, Raheem Sterling started and finished the move that broke the deadlock with 15 minutes to go. Thomas Muller then missed a golden chance to equalise before Harry Kane stooped to head in the clinching goal in the dying minutes

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 29: Raheem Sterling of England celebrates the opening goal during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Round of 16 match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium on June 29, 2021 in London, United Kingdom. Image credit: Getty Images

England now advance to Rome for a quarter-final against the winner of Sweden and the Ukraine later this evening.

TALKING POINT

After a cathartic victory, can England cash it in? Despite the England camp stressing that the history of these fixtures wasn’t a factor ahead of this match, the reaction of Southgate, his players and the crowd at Wembley upon the final whistle tore that façade away.

With two late goals that settled a tight game, England scored a victory that allowed them to set down decades of psychological baggage in an instant. Like most matches that count between these two it was decided in a handful of crucial moments, and England were more decisive than Germany. In a fixture that England usually walk away from with regrets, England can now bank the win and look to the future.

England's coach Gareth Southgate greets the fans after their win in the UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16 football match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium in London on June 29, 2021 Image credit: Getty Images

Although the reaction might be on a par, England haven’t won the tournament tonight. That will require landing butter side up in three more tight matches; though with theirs and English football’s shoulders moving around a bit more easily after today, they could find now play with the kind of freedom that will get an even bigger monkey off their back.

MAN OF THE MATCH – Raheem Sterling (England)

This is a Sterling whose value is increasing. After scoring the goals that got England through the group stages, he burst open a claustrophobic encounter here by starting and finishing off England’s best move of the match. Even when England were struggling, as they were at points today, he was the out ball for England, dragging England along and ultimately through the most taxing of games.

Raheem Sterling (Inglaterra) Image credit: Getty Images

PLAYER RATINGS

England (3-4-3): Pickford 7; Walker 6, Maguire 7, Stones 6; Trippier 6, Rice 6, Phillips 6, Shaw 7; Sterling 8, Kane 7, Saka 7

SUBS: Grealish 7, Henderson 6

Germany (3-4-2-1): Neuer 6; Ginter 5, Hummels 6, Rudiger 6; Kimmich 7, Kroos 7, Goretzka 7, Gosens 6; Havertz 6, Muller 6; Werner 5

SUBS: Gnabry 6, Sane 6, Can 6, Musiala 6

KEY MOMENTS

32' BIG CHANCE! Havertz picks it up in the middle of England's half, and slides a pass down the side of Stones to Werner. He's into the area and takes a touch, but his low drive is smothered by Pickford and England scramble it clear.

45+1' CHANCE! Sterling picks it up in midfield and runs right at the heart of the German defence. A despairing tackle from Muller pokes the ball into the path of Kane; he tries to go around Neuer but can't quite get to the ball. Hummels gets back to clear it, and Germany escape.

48' EXCELLENT SAVE! Germany knock the ball around near the England area. Phillips glances a cross out to the edge of the box, where Havertz booms the bouncing ball at goal. Pickford pulls off a superb, one-handed save to tip it over the bar.

75' GOAL! England 1 (Sterling 75) Germany 0 There's your answer! England work a lovely move, through Sterling, Kane and Grealish, to release Shaw in the area on the left. He crosses low into the six yard box, where Sterling is waiting to side-foot the ball past Neuer! England lead, and Sterling has scored 100% of their goals in this tournament!

81' OH WHAT A CHANCE! England give it away cheaply in the German half. They're all caught forwards, and Havertz slides Muller through on goal. He's one-on-one with Pickford, picks his spot...and drags it inches wide of the post! What a let off for England.

GOAL! England 2 (Kane 86) Germany 0 England have surely won it! Shaw nicks the ball in midfield with Germany stretched. He works it to Grealish on the left of the area, he crosses into the middle, and Kane swoops to bounce a header into the net!

KEY STAT

England have beaten Germany in a competitive game at Wembley for the first time since the 1966 World Cup Final.

