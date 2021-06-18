Christian Eriksen has been discharged from hospital, the Denmark team announced on Friday.

The 29-year-old's life was saved when CPR was administered and his heart was restarted with a defibrillator before he was taken to hospital where he has been recovering.

Euro 2020 How Jogi Low can be Germany's greatest strength and biggest hinderance 3 HOURS AGO

On Thursday, Denmark confirmed Eriksen would undergo an operation to implant a cardioverter defibrillator (ICD), which is a type of pacemaker which can prevent fatal cardiac arrests by discharging a jolt to restore a regular heart rhythm.

Denmark said in a statement: "Christian Eriksen has been through a successful operation and was today discharged from Rigshospitalet. Today he also visited the national team in Helsingor - and from there he will go home and spend time with his family."

The game against Finland was resumed later the same afternoon following confirmation from UEFA, with Finland beating Denmark 1-0

Eriksen said in a statement: "Thank you for the massive number of greetings - it has been incredible to see and feel. The operation went well, and I am doing well under the circumstances.

"It was really great to see the guys again after the fantastic game they played last night. No need to say, that I will be cheering on them on Monday against Russia."

Euro 2020 Busquets free to return to Spain squad after negative covid test 4 HOURS AGO