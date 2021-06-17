The Football Association have written to the England Supporters Travel Club, urging the core fanbase of the England national team to show respect during Friday’s game against Scotland, both to the anthems and to the players taking a knee before kick-off.

Both England and Scotland will kneel ahead of the game at Wembley, and the FA have reiterated the fact that the gesture is one against racism and inequality.

Euro 2020 Emotional Copenhagen crowd applaud Christian Eriksen AN HOUR AGO

And the FA also called for fans to show respect towards the anthems given the close and intense rivalry between the two football nations.

“On behalf of the manager and the team, please support England in the right way, before, during and after the fixture,” the FA said. “This includes showing respect to each national anthem before the game. We are playing at home and we need the supporters to fully get behind the team.



“We are very pleased that both England and Scotland players will demonstrate unity when they take the knee ahead of kick-off. We thank the Scottish team for this showing of solidarity as together we highlight our common values of respect and equality. Please do respect the players when they take the knee as they continue to highlight and challenge discrimination, in all its forms.



"Football is about celebrating pride and passion, not shouting abuse or discrimination. We hope everybody enjoys the day and shows their support in a way that will do their country proud, both inside and outside of Wembley Stadium.”

Southgate: England 'more determined than ever to take the knee' at Euro 2020 despite boos

England fans have booed their team as they took the knee in each of the country’s last three matches, something that has been heavily criticised by manager Gareth Southgate and a number of the players.

“If there’s still people booing because we’re standing together against racism, then there really still is a problem and we’ve still got to fight it and stand together on that,” Liverpool captain and England midfielder Jordan Henderson said.

“It shows even more that we have to keep going, keep fighting it. From our side, it’s about being together and doing what we think is right – and that’s what we feel is right.”

Euro 2020 Opinion: Ukraine are exciting, unpredictable and, thankfully, here to stay 2 HOURS AGO