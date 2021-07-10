England were given a rapturous send-off as they left St George's Park on their way down to London ahead of the Euro 2020 final against Italy on Sunday.

The match will see the Three Lions contest their first major final in 55 years, and a wave of euphoria has enveloped the country after Wednesday's semi-final win against Denmark. That was again in evidence on Saturday.

The streets outside the Football Association's national football centre, St George's Park, were lined with fans as the England bus left to travel south, as seen below.

Harry Kane believes England’s clash with Italy is the biggest game of ‘all of our careers’ and is confident they can realise their dreams on Sunday.

The Three Lions have never won the European Championship and are in their first major final in 55 years but will be roared on by the majority of the 60,000 supporters inside Wembley.

Kane, who has netted four times in the tournament after a slow start, is well aware of what success would mean to the country and feels a win against the Azzurri would surpass anything he could achieve at club level.

Speaking to the media, Kane said:

It’s the biggest game in my career so far and probably the biggest game in all of our careers so far.

"I spoke before about how doing something special with England would surpass anything at club level just because of the magnitude of it and the long wait for a final, the long wait to win a trophy.

"You dream of these moments as a kid - lifting trophies for your country. And we have that opportunity now. These are the opportunities you have to grab with both hands."

England have steadily grown as an international force since Gareth Southgate took the national hot-seat in late 2016.

A run to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup and third place at the Nations League has been followed by a successful Euro 2020 campaign, and Kane says the manager has been key to this revival as well as reinvigorating belief amongst supporters.

