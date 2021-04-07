Bilbao, Amsterdam and Bucharest have confirmed fans will be able to attend the games they are hosting for the European Championship.

UEFA had set a deadline of April 7 for host nations to reveal minimum capacities to the governing body, with president Aleksander Ceferin previously saying that the tournament would not be played behind closed doors.

Despite a third wave of coronavirus spreading through mainland Europe, with the vaccine rollout looking to catch-up, Spain has confirmed that at least 25% of its Bilbao stadium will be open to spectators, amounting to approximately 13,000 fans.

Euro 2020 Italy allow fans to attend Euro 2020 matches, Scotland 'optimistic' 21 HOURS AGO

But that is only if checks are passed by the local health authority, and that infection rates are low with hospitals not overwhelmed.

The Dutch football association has said a minimum of 12,000 supporters will be permitted to watch fixtures at the Johan Cruyff Arena, with the final number to be determined at a later stage by ministers in the Netherlands.

'In my heart' - Zidane hints at shock summer move - Euro Papers

Rather than announcing that capacity may increase, Romania’s sports ministry has said a maximum number of 13,000 will be able to attend matches in Bucharest.

London, Glasgow and Dublin are among the cities yet to reveal their plans, although the UK government has already announced that it hopes all coronavirus restrictions in England will be lifted by June 21.

21,000 will attend a test event at Wembley on May 15 for the FA Cup final and there have been reports that something close to full capacity could be allowed by the time of the Euros.

There are reports that the Republic of Ireland cannot commit to hosting matches with fans and that games could be relocated to London.

Euro 2020 Alexander-Arnold display against Arsenal shows why he must go to Euro 2020 03/04/2021 AT 22:05