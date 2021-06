Football

Euro 2020 - Gareth Southgate has big headache - he didn't expect Bukayo Saka and Jack Grealish to be

In the latest Eurosport x The Beautiful Game podcast, Buj and Dot are joined by Eurosport's very own Pete Sharland. The team break down Gareth Southgate’s tactics in England's victory over Czech Republic and provide answers as to what he should do for the last-16 encounter on Tuesday evening. Also, let's appreciate Luka Modric some more, shall we?

00:01:30, an hour ago