Gianluigi Donnarumma says the reason he did not celebrate after saving Bukayo Saka's decisive penalty was because he did not realise Italy had won Euro 2020.

Following a 1-1 draw after extra-time at Wembley Stadium on Sunday night, Donnarumma saved a penalty from Jadon Sancho before denying Arsenal winger Saka to ensure Italy won the tournament 3-2 on penalties.

The 22-year-old goalkeeper did not celebrate until his teammates sprinted over to hug their hero because he had lost track of the score and did not think the shootout was over.

"I didn't celebrate on the penalty because I didn't realise we had won," he told Sky Italy.

"I was already down after Jorginho's missed penalty and I thought we had lost, but instead I had to continue.

"Now, with VAR, they always look at your feet because you can't be in front of the line, so I turned to the referee to see if everything was okay.

Then I saw my team-mates coming towards me and everything started from there. I didn't understand anything!

