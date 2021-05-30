Hal Robson-Kanu will not get the chance to repeat his heroics for Wales, as he has been left out of a Euro 2020 squad captained by Gareth Bale.

Robson-Kanu led the line superbly at the European Championship five years ago, scoring a memorable goal to help Wales beat Belgium on their way to the semi-finals.

However, his form has been patchy in recent seasons - albeit he did score in two of his final three games for West Brom this term - and coach Robert Page has left the forward out of his squad.

There is a place for uncapped Cardiff midfielder Rubin Colwill, who will be in a travelling party alongside the likes of Tottenham superstar Bale, Aaron Ramsey and Joe Allen.

Bale is looking forward to returning to the international fold, as he said: “First and foremost, it's important to put some hard work in but it's great to be back with everyone.

"We'd love to replicate what we did at Euro 2016 but we are realistic - it's a different team, a different tournament.

"It will be difficult but we have confidence in our own ability and we'll be doing everything we can to make it as much of a success as possible."

Tottenham defender Ben Davies has been troubled by a leg problem for a couple of months, but he has been given the nod for a Wales squad who are in Group A alongside Switzerland, Turkey and Italy.

They kick off their quest against the Swiss on June 12, and will warm up for that game with matches against France in Nice on Wednesday and Albania in Cardiff on Saturday.

