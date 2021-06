Football

Euro 2020 - 'He's proven me wrong!' - Jordan Pickford has turned his career around

In the latest episode of the podcast collaboration between Eurosport and The Beautiful Game the team discuss the importance of Jordan Pickford. The Everton was keeper was dropped at one stage this season and looked under threat with England. However he has proven that he has what it takes and turned his career around.

00:02:42, an hour ago