Bukayo Saka is set to be fit for England’s Euro 2020 semi-final showdown against Denmark on Wednesday.

But with a huge game against Denmark looming, Southgate confirmed Saka has skaken off the injury and even declared himself fit to play against Ukraine.

“He did declare himself available for the (Ukraine) game but we had not really had the chance to see him on the pitch and working at the level we felt would vindicate that decision,” he said.

“He will go back into full training with the group on Tuesday and, yes, he should be fine.”

England are favourites to reach the final, but Denmark have been surprise dark horses in a tournament that has been anything but simple for the Danes.

Christian Eriksen’s horrific heart attack in the first group game has sparked an epic run of form and Southgate said England had to wary of the Danes.

“We talk about perspective in sport but we rarely have it,” he said.

“This was a moment that brought it home for all of us. I can also imagine what it has done for the Danish team, their bond.

“We are talking about the things we have been through but what they went through that day – the way their captain was and the way the group was – and how that would have connected with their supporters. That’s pretty powerful.

“They are riding a wave of emotion for certain and that’s a powerful force that’s coming to Wembley. Those things definitely have an impact on your thinking.

“We talk about pressure a lot and we lose perspective of what that might be when we play sport.

But I know our players are at their best when they are calm and playing another game and the thinking process is really clear.

“Clearing that clutter away and clearing that noise away for the last couple of games and ahead of this next one is a crucial part of our preparation really.”

