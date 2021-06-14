Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel believes it was wrong to make a decision on whether to continue their Euro 2020 game with Finland “in the heat of the moment” following Christian Eriksen’s cardiac arrest.

The midfielder is in a stable condition in a Copenhagen hospital, having been revived with a defibrillator on the field after collapsing in the first half of their match. According to his agent, he has been joking and is in good spirits, while Schmeichel also says he has been "laughing” and being himself".

The teams returned to the field less than 2 hours after the incident, a decision which was made by players from both sides. They were given the choice of restarting the fixture or playing at midday on Sunday - or according to Kasper’s father Peter, forfeiting the match.

“I think the game was played but the question is obviously a decision about the game should probably not have been made in the heat of the moment,” said Kasper.

I think it would probably have been a wise decision to maybe change the rules or regulations in extraordinary circumstances and maybe take a breath and then reconvene the day after and make a decision on how to go forward.

Denmark head coach Kasper Hjulmand now admits it was wrong to play so soon after the horrific incident, after they lost the Group B opener 1-0.

But according to Manchester United and Denmark legend Peter Schmeichel, UEFA backed them into a corner - revealing more about the choices they were given.

"I actually saw an official quote from UEFA yesterday saying that they were following the advice of the player, the players insisted on playing - I know that not to be the truth,” he told Good Morning Britain.

"Or, it's how you see the truth. They were left with three options, one was to play immediately and get the last 50 minutes played.

"The next one was to come in yesterday at 12 noon and finish the 50 minutes and the third option was to forfeit the game, 3-0.

So work it out for yourself. Is it the players' wish to play? Did they have any choice really? I don't think they had.

Kasper Schmeichel has also praised the medical staff for their quick reaction and care, having received praise himself for how he dealt with the incident, along with with captain Simon Kjaer.

'His pulse stopped' - Denmark team doctor explains Eriksen on-pitch CPR

"It's a violent experience, but he is here today, and I am very grateful for that," he said.

"The only heroes there are the doctors who saved him. We are professional football players, but these people dedicate their lives to saving people. That they could do it under that pressure.

I cannot describe how much admiration I have for them. That they could bring him back is a miracle. I even think about how I would have my team-mates react if I was lying there. And then we have some amazing people on this team. A captain and a coach who knows how to act.

"It characterises us as a team and country that we stand together until the very end.

"Personally, I tried to imagine if it was me who was lying there. I knew Christian's wife, children, and parents were there, so at one point I tried to look for them.

"It is an inhuman situation for them to go through."

Schmeichel has spoken to Eriksen, saying it was "damn nice to see him smile and laugh and be himself".

"It was a wonderful experience and something that has helped me see that he was okay after lying there," he said.

We talked about nothing and everything. As long as he is well - that has been the most important thing. He has experienced something that we have not experienced.

"He has a completely different experience of the situation. It was great to talk to him, and now we have a lot of work to try to navigate."

Meanwhile, striker Martin Braithwaite expects a positive reaction from the players when they face Belgium in their second group game on Thursday, following the good news about Eriksen’s condition.

"I have no doubt at all that you will see something special in the Park on Thursday. Not just from the players, but from all the people.

"It's something I'm looking forward to and I'll definitely use it as motivation to go out and play for Christian."

