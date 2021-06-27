Matthijs de Ligt has taken the blame for the Netherlands crashing out of Euro 2020 at the hands of the Czech Republic.

The underdogs sprung the first shock of the last-16 by beating the Dutch 2-0 , but were massively helped by De Ligt’s sending off.

The centre-back received his marching orders after using his hand to stop Patrik Schick a free run at goal.

De Ligt was in no man’s land after letting the ball bounce and the 21-year-old said after the game he was distraught with the decision.

He said: “I am feeling bad.

We lost the game because of me. We had the game under control.

Asked if he was taking the blame for the loss, he said: "Yea, we were in control. We were in control until my red card."

While De Ligt was quick to point the finger at himself, his team-mates refused to blame the defender.

Frenkie de Jong insisted it was a poor performance in a crucial game, saying: "We can't just blame De Ligt, I know he feels like he's responsible but he is exaggerating. We failed together."

Georginio Wijnaldum, Netherlands’ captain, said it was a game of missed chances for the Dutch.

“The goals we gave away, the chances we didn’t take; all that goes through your head,” he said.

After the red card we found it difficult to put them under pressure. Things just got more difficult for us.

Speaking to the BBC, former Netherlands defender Mario Melchiot was critical of the tactics used by the Dutch and called into question their maturity as a side.

"Sometimes we have to understand we have to be happy with the things we achieve,” he said.

“Sometimes we over expect things and I think that's why we got beaten so hard.

"Sometimes it's a wake-up call. The tactical level how the Czech played was totally different. I always said the Dutch team never got tested on the back.

“Look at the goals they conceded. Tactically Czech Republic were ready, they set the team out and the energy level that they brought was incredible.

"They didn't play the way we know Holland like to play and that's because the Czechs played a system that was very difficult to break down and Holland didn't have the energy levels to compete with that."

