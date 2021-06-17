The doctor who helped save the life of Denmark star Christian Eriksen has revealed what the footballer said when he regained consciousness.

Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 clash with Finland, collapsing on the pitch in the first half.

Medics rushed onto the pitch and the entire world of football held its breath as the midfielder received cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) before a shock from the defibrillator saved his life.

Jens Kleinefeld was among those on the pitch that worked on Eriksen and the German doctor recalled what the Inter Milan star said when he eventually opened his eyes again.

“Well, are you back with us?” Kleinefeld asked and Eriksen replied: “Yes, I am back with you. For f***s sake, I’m only 29 years old.”

Support for Eriksen has flooded in from every corner of the footballing world and beyond and Kleinefeld admitted it was a relief to see Eriksen regain consciousness.

“About 30 seconds later, the player opened his eyes and I could talk to him directly,” he said.

That was a very moving moment, because in such medical emergencies in everyday life, the chances of success are much lower.

Eriksen was immediately taken to hospital while Denmark returned to the pitch later that night to finish their group game against Finland.

Denmark will be without their talisman for the rest of the tournament, but Eriksen’s influence will continue to be felt throughout the competition.

Belgium take on Denmark on Thursday and Romelu Lukaku – who is a club team-mate of Eriksen’s – announced they would kick the ball out in the tenth minute to applaud the Dane.

The 29-year-old is still recovering in hospital and released a statement saying he was determined to figure out why he had suffered the cardiac arrest.

“Hello everyone,” he said. “Big thanks for your sweet and amazing greetings and messages from all around the world. It means a lot to me and my family.

“I'm fine - under the circumstances. I still have to go through some examinations at the hospital, but I feel okay.

“Now, I will cheer on the boys on the Denmark team in the next matches. Play for all of Denmark.

“Thank you, I won't give up. I feel better now - but I want to understand what's happened.

“I want to say thank you all for what you did for me.”

