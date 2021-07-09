Kasper Schmeichel revealed he told the referee about being targeted by a laser pointer during Denmark’s Euro 2020 semi-final defeat to England.

Schmeichel saved Harry Kane’s penalty in the match and the Denmark goalkeeper confirmed he was not affected for the spot-kick.

Euro 2020 UEFA charge England over laser pointer and national anthem booing A DAY AGO

“Yes, I did not experience it on the penalty kick because it was behind me on my right side.

“But I experienced it in the second half. I told the referee and he went to say something to the other officials.”

Schmeichel was powerless to stop Kane firing in the rebound and England into the Euro 2020 final as a result.

'We're not scared of England' Italy's Verratti ahead of Euro 2020 final

The stopper was in inspired form for his country and has established himself as a real leader for Denmark after an emotional rollercoaster of a tournament for the Danes.

Christian Eriksen’s heart attack on the pitch in their first group game rocked the world as well as the Danish team and Schmeichel said the players weren’t ready to say goodbye to each other just yet.

"I think the best memory I have is just of this team and of this country,” he said.

"Just the togetherness and the fact we’ve been together for nearly six weeks and we’re still not ready to say goodbye is very telling.

"We’ve always said playing for this country is very special to us and it certainly hasn’t changed.

'I am extremely proud' - Kane reflects on England's historic night

"The support we’ve received, we’ve said it numerous times, you just don’t experience that very often in life and it’s certainly something we’ll take with us."

England have also been hit with two other charges from UEFA following the semi-final at Wembley.

UEFA are investigating the repeated use of flares by supporters and ‘disturbances’ during Denmark’s national anthem.

Euro 2020 'He's right' - Kane responds to Schmeichel over 'it's coming home' dig YESTERDAY AT 14:01