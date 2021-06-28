There are few footballing matches with greater historical significance than England against Germany.

From 1966, to the 5-1 and Michael Owen hat-trick, England have had some memorable victories. But so, too, have Germany including the 4-1 at the 2010 World Cup and 3-2 in 1970.

The two teams will meet on Tuesday afternoon in the Round of 16 of Euro 2020, with the winner facing the victor in the late game between Ukraine and Sweden.

In order to get the inside track we asked our colleague from Eurosport Germany, Marc Hlusiak, to see what’s going on.

Firstly, in England there is a huge deal being made about the Germany game. Along with Argentina and the Home Nations Germany are England's biggest rivals. This is being billed a HUGE game. Is that the same case in Germany?

Yes, it is absolutely the same in Germany. I think, only games against the Netherlands could come close to a game against the motherland of football. So yes: HUGE game!

On the pitch how are Germany looking after the Hungary game? Are we expecting changes for this match? Do you think it will be a back three again?

There is a big discussion in Germany about the pairing of Toni Kroos and Ilkay Gündogan in central midfield.

Leon Goretzka of Germany interacts with Joachim Loew, Head Coach of Germany after the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Group F match between Germany and Hungary at Allianz Arena

With Leon Goretzka back again people would like to see the Bayern Munich midfield with Goretzka next to Joshua Kimmich rather than Kroos and Gundogan.

But as Kimmich is being used on the right side it seems that Joachim Löw will just change Gündogan for Goretzka. We don't have a better box-to-box-player in our squad than Goretzka, so that will help. There are discussions too about back three or back four - I think, that Löw will stick with the three-piece.

Which England player are you most scared of? Similarly what German player do you think will be most important?

Harry Kane! Even if he hasn't had the best tournament so far, he is a deadly striker and a guy tough to handle for any defence.

With the not-so-fast Mats Hummels in our defence, fast forwards like Raheem Sterling or Marcus Rashford seem scary too. But for me it is Kane for sure.

For Germany it will be huge to get Thomas Müller back. With him, they are a different team. He is truly a gamechanger.

Finally what is your prediction!

I think it's good for the Germans, that they play against a side that's obviously one of the best in the tournament if you look at the pure quality of the players. It was hard against Hungary, but against England it will be a completely different one. I'm going with a 2:1 win for Germany - sorry!

