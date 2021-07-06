A dramatic late equaliser from Alvaro Morata saw Spain draw level 1-1 with Italy and force extra-time in the first semi-final of Euro 2020.

A fabulous goal from Juventus forward Federico Chiesa had put the Azzurri ahead in the second half.

Spain had chances to equalise, most noticeably through Real Sociedad’s Mikel Oyarzabal, who was the surprise inclusion ahead of Morata.

But the much-maligned forward came off the bench to finish off a good move and force the additional 30 minutes.

