Karim Benzema has promised fans France will come back stronger after their early exit from Euro 2020.

Kylian Mbappe missed the crucial penalty in the shoot-out, while Benzema scored twice in normal time.

Benzema returned to the French squad after a near six-year absence and the Real Madrid striker said it was an honour to represent his country again.

“Moved to see these images,” Benzema wrote on Instagram.

I would have liked to see our French team at the top, thank you to the fans for always believing in us, the defeats as well as the obstacles push us to surpass ourselves.

“It's only a postponement, we will come back stronger. I would also like to thank all my team-mates, the staff and all of France for welcoming me back with such kindness.”

Benzema enjoyed an excellent tournament despite France’s, scoring four goals in total.

The frontman will be expected to keep his place in the squad when the reconvene next, but the future of head coach Didier Deschamps is still up in the air.

French Football Federation (FFF) president Noel Le Graet confirmed they would hold talks with Deschamps next week.

“We will meet next week. I always let 10 days pass first,” La Graet told Telefoot.

We'll meet in my office in Guingamp and spend the day together.

“Everyone has to think about what went right and what went wrong. We'll spend the day chatting. He's a friend, someone who has always been faithful. This is his first failure.”

As well as France’s early exit casting doubt over Deschamps’ future, Zinedine Zidane has also been heavily linked with the job after leaving Real Madrid.

It is the first time since the 2010 World Cup Les Blues have failed to make at least the quarter-finals of a major tournament. Deschamps has been in charge since 2012.

