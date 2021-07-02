Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne is set to start for Belgium in their Euro 2020 quarter-finals game against Italy on Friday.

De Bruyne, 30, and Eden Hazard, 30, were taken off during Belgium's 1-0 Group B win against Portugal last week with De Bruyne suffering an ankle injury and captain Hazard limped off muscular problem in his leg.

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez told Sporza ahead of the game: "Medically he is [fit], obviously he hasn't been able to train with the group, but that's something you take in tournament football. He is medically fit and we are looking forward to seeing him.

"Eden Hazard on the other side is not medically fit and is not going to be in the 23. [Yesterday] Kevin had an individual medical day and reacted well his injury is a little bit different then Eden, there is a risk on the game and we feel that he needs a few more days. Kevin is green light we have fantastic news this morning an we feel that he can be starting the game," he added.

Jeremy Doku of Rennes has come into the team to replace Hazard.

Martinez said: "Jeremy has been really impressive in training in the last three days. he is a player that has grown immensely into the national team, I think that type of energy that strength and power and directness in his play will be very important in this game today."

Meanwhile Giorgio Chiellini is back for Italy after missing two games, while Juventus' Federico Chiesa will start for Italy.

