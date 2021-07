Football

Euro 2020 - 'Let's put out a statement!' - Is the secret for England to unleash their attackers?

In the latest collaboration between Eurosport and The Beautiful Game podcast the team look ahead to the match between England and the Ukraine on Saturday. Do England need to play their attackers in a freer role or even play more of them in order to stop the trend of narrow scorelines in their recent matches?

00:00:49, 39 minutes ago