Luke Shaw cannot wait for Jadon Sancho to arrive at Manchester United after his performance against Ukraine at Euro 2020.

Sancho is on the verge of joining United after the Red Devils reached an agreement with Borussia Dortmund, who officially announced the deal last week.

Shaw has got a close up look at his new team-mate while on international duty with England and Sancho starred in his first start for the Three Lions against Ukraine.

Sancho helped England thrash Ukraine 4-0 to reach the semi-finals and the full-back is confident he will be a big hit at United.

“Brilliant. I said to him after the game ‘that’s a big performance’,” Shaw told talkSport about Sancho.

He hasn’t had too much game time, he’s obviously been not disappointed but wanting to play like everyone else.

“He’s kept his head down, he’s kept working hard and I feel like tonight he took his chance.

“He showed people why we’re buying him and of course, even though I was on the pitch, I was really impressed with his performance.

“I’m obviously looking forward to him becoming a Manchester United player and I will keep getting on to him to keep those high standards up.

“Today I was really happy and proud of his performance.”

United fans are hopeful Sancho’s imminent arrival will inspire a Premier League title tilt next season.

The Red Devils haven’t won the league since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013 and Sancho admitted he was looking forward to playing with Shaw at Old Trafford.

“Yeah, Luke is a great lad. I always have a good relationship with him, Marcus [Rashford] and Harry [Maguire] so it’s going to be fun,” he said.

“We knew that me and Raheem, on the wings, had to go at them and create space for Harry Kane.

“I thought we did so and that’s how we got the goals tonight so I’m very happy for the team and especially for Harry Kane.

“Me and Raz [Raheem Sterling], we always switch. We can play right, left, or in the middle. It’s not a problem for both of us. We just keep switching.

“Let’s say if it’s a counter attack, I’m on the left, he’s on the right, we just stay in those positions and whenever we want to switch, we’ll switch.”

