Phil Foden will start for England in their Euro 2020 opener with Croatia at Wembley, according to reports.

The Manchester City starlet, who was named the Young PFA Player of the Year for his scintillating form for his club last season, is set to feature as part of a front three alongside Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane.

Foden, 21, is set to get the nod ahead of Marcus Rashford on the left side of the attack in what would be a significant moment in what is his first major international tournament at senior level, suggests Sky Sports News.

Both Sterling and Foden started with Kane in England’s last competitive clash, a World Cup qualifier versus Poland in March , but neither were involved in the Three Lions’ final warm-up fixtures against Romania and Austria.

Asked about the rumoured line-up, former England international Gary Neville said:

I think you are always in a situation where Mason (Mount) will play unless something happens with his form or injury and then you are talking about starting Foden or (Jack) Grealish, and then one of the quicker ones which is Rashford, (Jadon) Sancho or Sterling, so for me it isn’t a surprise at that balance."

He continued: "Harry Kane is obviously an absolute no-brainer to start, but you do need one of those wider forwards to make sure they run past him. If everyone is coming naturally to the ball then it becomes a little bit more difficult for Harry. For me, the balance feels about right. The fact the game is in such heat - if you are right, with Sterling and Foden starting - then Grealish and Rashford can come on at any time and they are great options to have for Gareth (Southgate) to change the game if it’s needed."

England reached the 2018 World Cup semi finals deploying a three-man defence but there are also suggestions that Gareth Southgate will opt for a flat back four this afternoon.

This could possibly see starts for Leeds midfielder, Kalvin Phillips and West Ham’s Declan Rice.

England have yet to win their opening match at a European Championship. The Three Lions’ bid to change that will get underway against Croatia in Group D at 2pm BST.

