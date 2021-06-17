The Netherlands sealed their place in the second round with a commanding 2-0 victory over Austria at the Johan Cruyff ArenA.

The Oranje dominated from the opening moments and took the lead from Memphis Depay's 11th minute penalty after the referee adjudged David Alaba stood on Denzel Dumfries' foot after consulting the sideline video.

Depay was guilty of missing a simple chance before his through-ball in the second half allowed substitute Donyell Malan to run through on goal and unselfishly square for Dumfries to double the advantage.

With six points already, the Netherlands now can only be drawn level with by a winner between Austria and the Ukraine in the last round of games on Monday, when Frank de Boer's side meet North Macedonia.

Talking point: The draw is opening up for the Netherlands

Now confirmed as winners of Group C, the unfancied Dutch side led by a coach in Frank de Boer many of his countrymen had little trust in, look rock solid for a last four berth.

It is very unlikely they lose the berth atop their group from this position and after facing a third-place finisher in the second round they would then most likely the winner of Wales and either Finland or Russia in the last eight.

Very few of this side would get into their great sides of the 1970s or 1980s or even the 2010 World Cup finalists but they do look a solid, organised side who combine well together. And, admittedly against a weaker side in Austria, with Matthijs de Ligt at the heart of defence after missing the first game they look more secure at the back too.

Should they reach the last four they will not be fancied to go all the way but they do look capable of challenging even the best sides in the tournament.

Man of the match: Georginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands)

He was overshadowed throughout his time at Liverpool, which has come to an end with a Bosman move to Paris St-Germain, but there has not been a more impressive midfielder in the tournament so far.

Frenkie de Jong alongside him is more silky and also playing superbly, but Wijnaldum is the driving force behind Frank de Boer’s side.

So effective at pressing and winning the ball all around the field, he was also fantastic at starting moves from defensive positions, quickly having Austria on the heels to prevent a Dutch counter-attack.

Player ratings:

Holland: Stekelenburg 6; de Vrij 7, de Ligt 7, Blind 6; Dumfries 8, de Roon 7, Wijnaldum 8*, F de Jong 8, van Aanholt 7; Weghorst 7, Depay 7.

Subs: Ake 6, malen 7, Wijndal 6, Gravenberch 6, L de Jong 6.

Austria: Bachmann 6; Dragovic 6, Alaba 5, Hinteregger 7; Lainer 6, Baumgartner 6, Schlager 6, Laimer 5, Ulmer 6; Gregoritsch 5, Sabitzer 6.

Subs: Grillitsch 6, Kalajdzic 6, Lazaro 6, Lienhart 6, Onisiwo 5.

Match highlights:

9' PENALTY! De Vrij goes down under a challenge from Hinteregger and the referee waves lay on and then Dunfries is stood on by Alaba in the box - the referee is now going to look at the television….and gives a penalty!

11’ GOAL FOR NETHERLANDS! Just a three-step run up for Depay before he slammed an unstoppable penalty low to the keeper's right.

40’ What a miss! Depay with the goal gaping, after Weghorst unselfishly squared the ball following van Aanholt's superb diagonal ball, sidefoots high and wide of the target.

67’ GOAL FOR NETHERLANDS! Malen breaks the offside trap and squares for Dumfries to finish past the despairing dive of Bachmann who got a hand to the effort.

Key stat:

