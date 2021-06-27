Czech Republic upset the odds and booked their place in the quarter finals after beating the Netherlands 2-0 at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

The Dutch came into the game as favourites and started quickest with a string of decent early opportunities. Memphis Depay was at the heart of everything being created by the Netherlands with his vision and bullish presence through the middle of the pitch.

But once the Czechs had settled they soon started causing the Dutch defence issues, Tomáš Souček almost got on the end of a Petr Ševčík cross with a diving header.

Matthijs de Ligt was then called into action to stop Antonín Barák who was one on one with Maarten Stekelenburg, his last minute intervention meant the Czech forward shot flew over the bar rather than into the back of the net.

In the second half there was early drama as De Ligt was sent off for a hand ball. The defender lost his footing and pushed the ball from underneath himself with his hand. After a pitch side check the Russian referee Sergei Karasev showed the red card.

Things then went from bad to worse for the Netherlands as they went a goal down from a Tomáš Holeš header. The big number nine was on hand to nod the ball into the back of the net after Tomáš Kalas headed the ball back across the box from a deep free kick.

Despite the Dutch trying to get equaliser, they then went a second goal down after Holes latched onto to a loose ball, he then drove into the box and squared it to Patrik Schick, who had the simplest of tasks of tapping it in.

The Czech Republic will now take on a buoyant Danish side in Baku in the quarter finals.

More to follow...

