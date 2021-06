Football

Euro 2020 news and opinion - 'Big Ron v Big Rom!' - Who will win the 'best game' of the last 16?

In the latest edition of the Eurosport x The Beautiful Game collaboration the team look at the clash between Belgium and Portugal in the last 16 of Euro 2020. Specifically the battle between Belgium's Romelu Lukaku and Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo, two of the most in-form strikers in the world right now.

00:01:59, an hour ago