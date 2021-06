Football

Euro 2020 news and opinion - 'You've got to see it to believe it!' - Can England win the Euros?

In the latest edition of the Eurosport x The Beautiful Game collaboration podcast the team look at who are the favourites to reach the final of Euro 2020. England have a favourable draw now after winning their group but is that going to be enough for them to finally get over the international hump?

00:01:22, an hour ago