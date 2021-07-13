Kyle Walker, Harry Maguire and Raheem Sterling have made it into UEFA's team of the tournament.

England have the second highest number of players in the team behind champions Italy.

Azzurri players Leonardo Bonucci, Leonardo Spinazzola, Jorginho, Federico Chiesa and Player of the Tournament Gianluigi Donnarumma were all included.

Euro 2020 Opinion - Racist reactions show Euro 2020 heroics not enough to unite England 14 HOURS AGO

Denmark's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Spain's Pedri and Belgium's Romelu Lukaku completed the star-studded XI.

The line up was selected by a UEFA technical observer team made up of 16 ex-players and coaches past and present, including West Ham boss David Moyes and former England manager Fabio Capello.

Euro 2020 team of the tournament

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy)

Defence: Kyle Walker (England), Leonardo Bonucci (Italy), Harry Maguire (England), Leonardo Spinazzola (Italy)

Midfield: Jorginho (Italy), Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Denmark), Pedri (Spain)

Attack: Federico Chiesa (Italy), Romelu Lukaku (Belgium), Raheem Sterling (England)

WATCH - Triumphant Italy return home with trophy

UEFA's technical observers

Packie Bonner, Esteban Cambiasso, Fabio Capello, Cosmin Contra, Corinne Diacre, Jean-François Domergue, Dusan Fitzel, Steffen Freund, Frans Hoek, Aitor Karanka, Robbie Keane, Gines Melendez, David Moyes, Mixu Paatelainen, Peter Rudbæk, Willi Ruttensteiner

Euro 2020 Italy were more composed and more determined than England - Parker 18 HOURS AGO