How do you improve a World Cup winning side? You bring back one of the best strikers of his generation from exile.

When it comes to France all eyes will be on Karim Benzema, to see how he gels with the squad and what sort of a difference he can make.

In order to find out more about France we asked our colleague at Eurosport France Maxime Dupuis.

Transfers Benzema: It would be ideal for Mbappe to join Real 04/06/2021 AT 19:17

How is the squad looking?

The big addition, in case you missed it, is Karim Benzema, obviously. Recalled after five and a half years on the sidelines, the striker changes a lot of things as Les Bleus' possible attack becomes Benzema - Mbappé - Griezmann, which isn't bad on paper.

Will it work better than with Giroud? It's hard to say but it changes the DNA of this team. No real missing guy. 26 players, there is room for everybody... except for Eduardo Camavinga.

Karim Benzema Image credit: Getty Images

Manager

Didier Deschamps means winning in France. Just one statistic: he is, along with Beckenbauer and Zagallo, the only man to have won the World Cup on the pitch and on the bench.

National coach since 2012, he does not want to stop there and enjoys his role at the heart of French football. He is a kind of French Joachim Low.

Didier Deschamps lors de la conférence de presse détaillant ses choix pour l'Euro 2021 Image credit: Getty Images

Star Player

Kylian Mbappé is the anointed star of this team. He has performed too well for Paris Saint-Germain this season to be otherwise. He should normally play on the left side as well, where he is a real hit (to be checked after the preparation).

At 22 years old, he can already carry the French attack, with Benzema and the mastermind of this team Antoine Griezmann.

Kylian Mbappé and Karim Benzema. Image credit: Getty Images

Young Star

Kylian Mbappé ! Who else ? For the same reasons exposed above.

Surprise Player

As every star player of France play in the big five leagues, I think you know pretty well everybody, even Jules Koundé, the new guy of the team.

Expected tactics

France won the World Cup with an asymmetric 4 2 3 1 where Matuidi played as a left winger. A safe tactic and still the one that gives the most guarantees to Les Bleus.

But Didier Deschamps tried many things in 2020 without finding better. Nevertheless, with Benzema, it is quite possible that the 4 3 3 is the system to come. To be confirmed.

Prediction

On paper, the French team is the big favourite of the tournament. But on the pitch, it remains to be seen. The arrival of Benzema is obviously a plus individually, but it has to work on the pitch. France remains a lethal team and effective in both areas. That's their DNA. The objective given to them, as usual, by the federation is to reach the semi-finals.

Euro 2020 Inside Europe: Why France are so excited about Benzema return 03/06/2021 AT 13:45