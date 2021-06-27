Gareth Bale has vowed to continue playing for Wales until he retires from football.

The 31-year-old walked away from the microphone as he refused to answer questions on his international future after Wales’ 4-0 defeat to Denmark on Saturday evening.

When asked what his plans were, he ignored the question and walked off out of sight.

But Bale later said he will keep playing for Wales until he calls it a day.

"I want to continue to play," he told S4C.

"People ask stupid questions all the time, but obviously I love playing for Wales. I'll play for Wales until the day that I stop playing football.

"We've just started the World Cup campaign, and we need to take this experience into that.

"I feel like we have a very good way of playing when we play well and we need to keep that confidence high, keep playing football and I think we can qualify for the next World Cup."

Bale said in May, while on loan at Tottenham, that discussing his long-term future before the Euros would "just cause chaos".

"It will happen after the Euros," he told Sky Sports.

"I know what I'm doing but it will just cause chaos if I say anything.”

